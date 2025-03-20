Barnsley Council has renewed its town centre and dog control public spaces protection orders (PSPOs) following a public consultation that revealed overwhelming support for both measures.

The renewed orders, which aim to reduce anti-social behaviour and improve public safety, will take effect from 1 April 2025.

A PSPO is a legal tool that allows local authorities to impose restrictions in public spaces to prevent anti-social behaviour.

PSPOs can be enforced by local authorities and police, who can issue fines or take legal action against those who fail to comply.

The updated Town Centre PSPO will see its boundary extended to include Mottram Street, a change that received full support from residents. This expansion aims to tackle anti-social behaviour in the area and improve safety for residents and visitors.

Another key change will be the introduction of a restriction banning open containers of alcohol in public spaces within the town centre, except within licensed premises or designated café pavement areas. This restriction comes after public consultations revealed strong backing for such a measure, which aims to reduce alcohol-related issues in the area.

The dog control PSPO will be renewed with no changes to the existing rules. The order requires dog owners to clean up after their pets and carry equipment to do so when in public spaces. Under this order, it remains an offence to fail to remove dog faeces from public areas.

The PSPO also includes dog exclusion areas, meaning dogs are not allowed in certain fenced or enclosed spaces, such as children’s play areas. Additionally, dog owners will be required to keep their pets on a lead in cemeteries and must comply with requests from authorised officers to do so in other areas when directed.

The council’s cabinet approved the renewal with the changes at their meeting on 19 March , with the updated PSPOs coming into effect on 1 April 2025. Both PSPOs will be enforced by authorised officers from South Yorkshire Police and Barnsley Council.