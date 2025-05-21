Barnsley: 16-year-old girl arrested over crimes including racially aggravated assault
Officers in the Barnsley West neighbourhood policing team have been responding to a series of reports of criminal damage and anti-social behaviour in Kendray.
Investigations over the last week have led to a 16-year-old girl being arrested on suspicion of a number of offences, including burglary, racially aggravated criminal damage, and racially aggravated criminal assaults.
The girl has been bailed with conditions while these investigations are completed.
