Protesters accused the bank of having financial interests in selling weapons to Israel and funding fossil fuel firms

Barclays bank in Sheffield was among up to 20 vandalised in protests by a pro-Palestine group.

Windows were smashed amid demands the bank ‘divests from Israel's weapons trade and fossil fuels’.

Barclays Bank, Pinstone Street, doors boarded up after nationwide attacks by protesters.

Protesters also hit branches in London, Bristol, Edinburgh, Stockport, Bury, Preston Glasgow, Brighton, Exeter, Northampton, Birmingham and Solihull.

The attacks were a joint action between Palestine Action and newly-formed climate change group called Shut The System.

A spokesperson for Barclays said: "While we support the right to protest, we ask that campaigners do so in a way which respects our customers, colleagues and property.

“The defence sector is fundamental to our national security…decisions on the implementation of arms embargos to other nations are the job or respective elected governments.”

During its 7 October attacks in southern Israel, Hamas killed about 1,200 people and took some 251 people hostage.