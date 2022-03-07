Banned Sheffield driver caught behind the wheel of a BMW on motorway is jailed

A banned driver with a string of motoring offences to his name has been jailed after he was caught behind the wheel of a car.

By Jon Cooper
Monday, 7th March 2022, 9:09 am

Sheffield Crown Court heard on March 4 how Tobias Swindells, aged 28, of Manor Park Road, Manor Park, Sheffield, was seen driving a BMW on the M621 motorway in Leeds by police and was stopped on Valley Farm Road.

Giles Bridge, prosecuting, said Swindells had already been given a suspended prison sentence in July, 2021, for dangerous driving following a police pursuit and he was banned from driving for 18 months when police caught him driving in Leeds in December.

Mr Bridge said: “He was in Leeds and he lives in Sheffield so it was a distance away.”

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

Sheffield Crown Court heard how a banned Sheffield driver who was caught by police driving on a motorway has been jailed.

Swindells told police he had borrowed the vehicle from a friend.

The defendant, who has previous convictions including driving offences, pleaded guilty to driving while disqualified and without insurance, and he admitted breaching a suspended prison sentence.

Dermot Hughes, defending, said the offence happened when Swindells was struggling with the third anniversary of his father’s death.

Mr Hughes added: “He drove from Sheffield to Leeds to be with a friend at a time when he was emotionally very troubled and he did not want to put his burden on others.”

Swindells’ “dearest wish” is to become a legal driver, according to Mr Hughes, because the defendant is a mechanic and the longer he remains banned from driving the less attractive he becomes as a prospective employee.

Judge Peter Kelson QC sentenced Swindells to six months of custody and disqualified him from driving for 24 months.

Read More

Read More
South Yorkshire pervert caged after he was snared by a paedophile hunter group