Police have shared images of someone they would like to speak to after an assault at a city centre pub.

The CCTV images were released earlier today (July 1), just over a week after the reported assault.

It is reported that on Saturday June 21 a woman was assaulted in the Bankers’ Draft at around 10.20pm.

During the incident, she was reported to have been kicked in the face and head multiple times.

Police are hoping to identify the man in this image as they investigate an assault in a city centre Weatherspoon's. | SYP

She was also stamped in the head and body, suffering injuries which required hospital treatment.

A police investigation was subsequently launched and officers are now looking to identify the man in this CCTV image as it is believed he may be able to assist with their enquiries.

He is described as a white man, of a medium to large build, and aged between 35 and 45. He is also reported to have short blonde hair, stubble for facial hair, a tattoo sleeve on his left arm and he spoke with a Yorkshire accent.

A South Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: “Do you know who this man is?

“If you can help, you can pass information to police online or by calling 101. Please quote incident number 1080 of 21 June 2025 when you get in touch.

“You can contact us online here: www.southyorkshire.police.uk/contact/af/contact-us-beta/contact-us

“Alternatively, if you prefer not to give your personal details, you can stay anonymous and pass on what you know by contacting the independent charity Crimestoppers.

“Call their UK Contact Centre on freephone 0800 555 111 or complete a simple and secure anonymous online form at www.crimestoppers-uk.org”