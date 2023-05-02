Bank cards fraudulently used at Sheffield supermarket four hours after they went missing in car theft

On January 10 at around 4.30pm, South Yorkshire Police was informed a Range Rover containing a number of personal items and bank cards had been stolen from Hillsborough Park.
Around four hours later, the cards were used to purchase items at the Tesco Extra supermarket on Saville Street in Sheffield.
Now, officers want to speak to the four people pictured – two women and two men – as it is believed they can help officers with their investigation into the theft of the vehicle and the use of the cards.
Do you recognise them or know where they are? Anyone with information is asked to contact SYP using their website, via their live chat or by calling 101, quoting incident number 637 of January 10, 2023.