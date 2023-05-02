News you can trust since 1887
Bank cards fraudulently used at Sheffield supermarket four hours after they went missing in car theft

Four people are wanted after a set of stolen bank cards were fraudulently used at a Sheffield supermarket four hours after a related car theft.

Alastair Ulke
By Alastair Ulke
Published 2nd May 2023, 14:58 BST
Updated 2nd May 2023, 14:59 BST

On January 10 at around 4.30pm, South Yorkshire Police was informed a Range Rover containing a number of personal items and bank cards had been stolen from Hillsborough Park.

Around four hours later, the cards were used to purchase items at the Tesco Extra supermarket on Saville Street in Sheffield.

Now, officers want to speak to the four people pictured – two women and two men – as it is believed they can help officers with their investigation into the theft of the vehicle and the use of the cards.

Do you recognise these four people? Police want to speak to them after a set of bank cards went missing in a car theft in Sheffield that were then fraudulently used at a supermarket.
Do you recognise these four people? Police want to speak to them after a set of bank cards went missing in a car theft in Sheffield that were then fraudulently used at a supermarket.

Do you recognise them or know where they are? Anyone with information is asked to contact SYP using their website, via their live chat or by calling 101, quoting incident number 637 of January 10, 2023.