A manhunt for two suspects have been launched after shots were fired at multiple vehicles on a Doncaster street last night.

Police were scrambled to St James’ Garden in Balby at 6.30pm on Wednesday (June 28) to reports two unknown people wearing dark clothing shot a firearm towards a number of vehicles.

Nobody is thought to have been injured during the incident.

Two suspects in dark clothing were seen to fire shots on St James' Garden in Balby, Doncaster, before fleeing the scene on an electric bike.

The suspects are reported to have been riding an electric bicycle and rode away from the scene after firing at the vehicles.

A cordon has been placed on the street to allow for detailed forensic examination of the scene and other enquiries to take place.

Detective Chief Inspector Tom Bright said: “We absolutely appreciate that news of this incident will cause concern among the Balby community, in particular the residents of this and the surrounding streets.

“This was a worrying incident that happened in broad daylight on a residential street, and it was only by luck that nobody was injured as a result of the suspects’ actions. It’s imperative that anyone with information about this incident comes forward, so we can identify those responsible.

“We’d like to hear from anyone in the local area who may have seen the suspects on their bicycle either before or after the shots were fired, or anyone who may have video doorbell footage of the suspects.”