Four fire engines were deployed to the blaze, which broke out on the second floor of an industrial unit on Balaclava Road, off Infirmary Road, Sheffield, at 11.05am yesterday.

Upon arrival, crews discovered the body of a man who was unable to be revived.

Fire officers attand a blaze on Balaclava Road in Sheffield

According to a spokesperson for South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue, the victim reportedly worked on the second level repairing power tools, but no other information about him has yet been made available.

The investigation is still ongoing, but officials do not believe the cause of the fire to be suspicious.

Firefighters from Rivelin, Central and Parkway stations were sent to the scene, which led to trams being stopped along the busy street at one point.