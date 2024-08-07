Awais Naveed: Sheffield man charged after gun discovered by police near Abbeydale Road
It is reported that on Thursday, August 1, officers saw a group of suspicious men wearing face coverings on Abbeydale Road.
The men then fled the scene on foot, and a gun was recovered by officers near the scene.
Following a short pursuit, officers arrested two men on suspicion of possession of a firearm.
A 22-year-old man has been bailed pending further enquiries.
A second man, Awais Naveed, aged 22, of Midhill Crescent, Sheffield, is charged with possession of a firearm, possession of ammunition and possession of a knife.
He appeared at Sheffield Magistrates’ Court on Friday, August 2, and was remanded into custody. He will next appear at Sheffield Crown Court on August 30.