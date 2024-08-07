Awais Naveed: Sheffield man charged after gun discovered by police near Abbeydale Road

Kirsty Hamilton
By Kirsty Hamilton

Senior Journalist

Published 7th Aug 2024, 16:31 BST

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

A Sheffield man is due to appear in crown court later this month after being charged in connection with the discovery of a firearm.

It is reported that on Thursday, August 1, officers saw a group of suspicious men wearing face coverings on Abbeydale Road.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The men then fled the scene on foot, and a gun was recovered by officers near the scene.

Following a short pursuit, officers arrested two men on suspicion of possession of a firearm.

A Sheffield man is due to appear in Sheffield Crown Court later this month in connection with the discovery of a gun near Abbeydale Road.A Sheffield man is due to appear in Sheffield Crown Court later this month in connection with the discovery of a gun near Abbeydale Road.
A Sheffield man is due to appear in Sheffield Crown Court later this month in connection with the discovery of a gun near Abbeydale Road. | Google/Submit

Sign up now for our new Breaking Newsletter

A 22-year-old man has been bailed pending further enquiries.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

A second man, Awais Naveed, aged 22, of Midhill Crescent, Sheffield, is charged with possession of a firearm, possession of ammunition and possession of a knife.

He appeared at Sheffield Magistrates’ Court on Friday, August 2, and was remanded into custody. He will next appear at Sheffield Crown Court on August 30.

Related topics:Abbeydale RoadSheffieldPolice
News you can trust since 1887
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice