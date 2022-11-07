Average of 1,700 incidents of stalking and harassment reported per month in South Yorkshire

The force’s victim support service has recruited two dedicated stalking advocates to support victims of non-domestic abuse stalking and harassment, ensuring there is “appropriate support to victims meeting their specific needs”.

According to a report to Dr Alan Billings, South Yorkshire’s police and crime comissioner, SYP is “committed to addressing the growing awareness and reporting of stalking and harassment”.

More than 70 SYP staff atended a training course in September, which focused on “best practise for investigating stalking and harassment offences in order to effectively identify and support potential victims and pursue those responsible for these crimes”.

South Yorkshire Police receive on average 1,700 reports of crimes related to stalking and harassment per month.

Nick Gazzard, the father of Hollie Gazzard, who was murdered by her ex-boyfriend in 2014, spoke about the importance of the police response to victims.