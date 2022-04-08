Gareth Leach and his brother Kyle Martin were responsible for the death of their mum's neighbour, Dean Williamson, who they accused of stealing her mobility scooter.

Jurors at Sheffield Crown Court heard that the brothers confronted Mr Williamson, aged 45, and attacked him at his home on William Street, Parkgate, Rotherham, in October 2021, leaving him with serious facial and chest injuries.

Kyle Martin (left), Gareth Leach (top right) and Sara Martin (bottom right)

Mr Williamson was taken to hospital and died later that day.

Kyle Martin, 22, of Selwyn Street, Eastwood, Rotherham, was said to have hit Mr Williamson’s head against the wall and then stamped on him during the attack.

Leach, 28, of Brameld Road, Mexborough, told police his brother had been responsible for what happened and that all he had done was try to pull him off Mr Williamson.

Both brothers were charged with murder but found guilty of manslaughter.

They have not yet been sentenced.

Sara Martin, 50, of Town Lane, Greasbrough, Rotherham, provided officers with fake accounts of Leach’s involvement, both stating that he had only tried to prevent the attack, and how he was upset, sickened and frightened by what he had seen his brother do.

She admitted perverting the course of justice and is also awaiting sentence.

A dashcam recording captured her and Leach talking about the incident.

In between sobs, Leach was heard saying: “I’ve got kids, Mum. I’m going to lose my kids, I’m going to lose everything. Mum, what do I do?”

She replied: “Just keep your mouth shut.”

Detective Chief Inspector Simon Palmer, who led the investigation into Dean’s death, said: “Whatever their feelings towards Dean, there was no excuse for what Leach and Martin did to him. They should have taken their concerns to the police and not dealt with their grievances through violence.

“This was a particularly brutal attack – Martin hit his victim’s head against the wall and then stamped on him.”

He said the violence shown was “purely a twisted and pointless form of revenge”.