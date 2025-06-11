A Sheffield canal is cordoned off and under police guard in a city suburb this morning amid reports of the discovery of a body.

A large cordon is in place blocking off the path to the Sheffield and Tinsley Canal from the junction of Woodbourn Road and Staniforth Road, Attercliffe.

A police cordon is in place in Attercliffe this morning | Finn Smith

The cordon was put in place last night, amid unconfirmed reports that a body had been found.

There are unconfirmed reports that a body was found in the Sheffield and Tinsley Canal | Finn Smith

South Yorkshire Police has been contacted but the force has not yet released details on the nature of the incident being dealt with.

Police have sealed off an entrance to the Sheffield and Tinsley Canal in Attercliffe | Finn Smith

This is the second serious incident in the area over recent days.

Last Wednesday, a boy, aged 16, was killed in nearby Darnall.

Abdullah Yaser Abdullah Al Yazidi was struck by a car as he walked along Staniforth Road.

Zulkernain Ahmed, 20, and Amaan Ahmed, 26, both of Locke Drive, Darnall, have been charged with murder and remanded into police custody ahead of a trial, due to be held in January next year.

More to follow.