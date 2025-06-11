Attercliffe: Sheffield canal cordoned off and under police guard amid reports of body found
A large cordon is in place blocking off the path to the Sheffield and Tinsley Canal from the junction of Woodbourn Road and Staniforth Road, Attercliffe.
The cordon was put in place last night, amid unconfirmed reports that a body had been found.
South Yorkshire Police has been contacted but the force has not yet released details on the nature of the incident being dealt with.
This is the second serious incident in the area over recent days.
Last Wednesday, a boy, aged 16, was killed in nearby Darnall.
Abdullah Yaser Abdullah Al Yazidi was struck by a car as he walked along Staniforth Road.
Zulkernain Ahmed, 20, and Amaan Ahmed, 26, both of Locke Drive, Darnall, have been charged with murder and remanded into police custody ahead of a trial, due to be held in January next year.
More to follow.