Attempted murder suspect with links to Rotherham at centre of North Yorkshire police hunt
Police launch hunt for attempted murder suspect with links to South Yorkshire, after alleged attack near York
A hunt has been launched for an attempted murder suspect, who has links to South Yorkshire.
Teenager Jack Crawley as links with Rotherham, say detectives from North Yorkshire Police, who have launched a search him.
Officers are warning the public not to approach him, but to report any possible sightings, and are appealing for information. Crawley, 19, is wanted in connection with an attack on a man near the village of Acaster Malbis, York, on the evening of Friday, January 5.
North Yorkshire Police has launched an attempted murder investigation, which is currently ongoing.
The force said in a statement: "Crawley is from Carlisle and has links to Leeds, Rotherham, Glasgow, Aberdeen and Edinburgh. He may be travelling around different locations.
"He is described as white, 6ft 3ins tall, of proportionate build with very short hair and short facial hair. He is left-handed and wears size 9.5 footwear."
Anyone who believes they have seen Crawley or has any information about his location should contact police.
Police say if you see Crawley, do not confront him, and dial 999 as soon as it is safe to do so.