Two men were arrested on suspicion of murder following the terrifying pursuit which began in Leicestershire during the early hours of Thursday, December 2.

The brave cops amazingly escaped without any serious injuries after vehicle thieves smashed into their squad car.

A mangled police car after it was rammed during a chase on the M1 which ended in South Yorkshire (pic: Leicestershire Roads Policing Unit)

Leicestershire Police said the van’s driver failed to stop before ramming a police car into a wall from behind at 80mph as the occupants tried to escape on the M1.

Two men were arrested on suspicion of attempted murder, theft, dangerous driving and failing to stop for police after they were brought to to a halt in South Yorkshire.

Leicestershire Police's Roads Policing Unit shared dramatic images of the mangled wreckage of one of the police vehicles with its front end badly damaged.

Other photos showed the white van after it was boxed in by police at 2.30am following the high speed chase.

Police tweeted: "Occupants of this van had been out stealing tonight, they failed to stop & deliberately rammed police cars!

"Fortunately officers have not been seriously injured! Amazing.

"Van stopped. Two arrested, attempt murder, theft, dangerous drive & fail to stop! Result."

A Leicestershire Police spokesperson said officers had come across a vehicle travelling north on the M1, which was believed to be using cloned plates, at around 2.30am.

"A pursuit was undertaken, with assistance from officers from both Derbyshire and Nottinghamshire,” they added.

"The vehicle was eventually stopped in South Yorkshire.