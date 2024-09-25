Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A man is wanted after a stranger on a train at Worksop grabbed a baby out of their mother’s arms and tried to run away.

British Transport Police say they are investigating the incident on August 17, 2024, as attempted child abduction.

Police want to speak to this man after a stranger grabbed a baby out of their mother's arms on board a train at Worksop before taking off down the carriage. | BTP

At around 7.30pm, a mother was carrying her baby and preparing to leave the train at Worksop when she was approached by an unknown man.

The stranger then grabbed the baby from their mother’s arms and took off down the carriage.

A relative managed to grab the infant back.

The man then left the service at Barnsley.

Now, officers want to speak to the man pictured as they believe they may have information that could help their investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact BTP by texting 61016, or by calling 0800 40 50 40 quoting reference number 228 of August 18.

Alternatively, call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.