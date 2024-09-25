Attempted child abduction on board train at Worksop by stranger who grabbed baby out of mother's arms and ran
British Transport Police say they are investigating the incident on August 17, 2024, as attempted child abduction.
At around 7.30pm, a mother was carrying her baby and preparing to leave the train at Worksop when she was approached by an unknown man.
The stranger then grabbed the baby from their mother’s arms and took off down the carriage.
A relative managed to grab the infant back.
The man then left the service at Barnsley.
Now, officers want to speak to the man pictured as they believe they may have information that could help their investigation.
Anyone with information is asked to contact BTP by texting 61016, or by calling 0800 40 50 40 quoting reference number 228 of August 18.
Alternatively, call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.