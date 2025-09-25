Attack at Sheffield's Don Valley Bowl during Bassfest music festival leaves man with 'serious injuries'
South Yorkshire Police are now investigating reports of the alleged assault, which was reported at 7.10pm on July 20 at the well known Bassfest event.
Police say the man was left with ‘serious injuries’ in the alleged attack during the annual event at Don Valley Bowl.
Now, two months on, police investigations have uncovered a man who police believe may be able to help.
Blurry CCTV photos show a man described as mixed race, of a large and muscular build, bald and with a full beard, who they would like to identify.
A South Yorkshire Police Spokesperson said: “Following numerous enquiries we are now keen to identify the man in these images as he may be able to help our officers with their investigation.
“We appreciate the images may not be of the highest quality, but we hope they may help to jog people's memories if they were in the area at the time.
“If you know who this man is or have information that could help with our investigation, please call us on 101 or get in touch via our website. Please quote investigation number 14/128887/25 when you get in touch.”
Those wishing to remain anonymous can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or fill out a form on their website.