Athersley: Women arrested as machetes, zombie knives, axes and a crossbow seized in Barnsley police operation
On Tuesday, July 8, after building up intelligence from members of the local community, officers from the Barnsley North neighbourhood policing team attended an address on Hilltop Avenue, in Athersley.
A thorough search of the house led to the discovery of prescriptions drugs, cash and suspected burner phones.
Stolen goods were also recovered , including laundry detergents, cigarettes, air fresheners and coffee, which officers believe were taken to be exchanged for drugs.
Police also found a number of weapons , with officers seizing several machetes, zombie knives, hunting knives, axes, a Tomahawk and a crossbow.
A 42-year-old woman was arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply drugs, possession of offensive weapons and theft. She has been bailed pending further enquiries.
Make sure you don’t miss any of the breaking news and biggest headlines from Sheffield and South Yorkshire with our free daily newsletter.
Police Sergeant Ashton Smith, said: "Members of the local community have reported to us their concern around the supply of drugs in this area. We have listened and acted as a result of this.
"A large quantity of dangerous weapons which could have potentially caused harm to others have been taken off the streets and sent to be destroyed.
"We know drug supply is linked to serious and violent organised crime, and so we will continue to act on local intelligence to bring those responsible to justice."