Astrabound Doncaster: Driver stabbed and face slashed in daylight attack near to play centre

A South Yorkshire Police manhunt was launched to locate the attacker, who escaped on foot, after the victim was stabbed and had his face slashed.

By Darren Burke, Harry Harrison, Darren Burke
Published 8th Aug 2023, 12:19 BST
Updated 8th Aug 2023, 12:28 BST

A driver was stabbed in broad daylight and slashed across the face and neck in a broad daylight attack near to a South Yorkshire play centre.

Police were called shortly before 4pm on Saturday to reports of an altercation between the drivers of two vehicles on Crompton Road in Wheatley, Doncaster - not far from the Astrabound play centre.

After launching his attack on a man in his 50s, the driver of the other vehicle ran from the scene on foot, sparking a massive police manhunt in the area.

A South Yorkshire Police spokesman said: “Officers attended and found that during the altercation, one of the drivers, a man, stabbed the other driver, also a man, and reportedly attempted to slash the other occupant of his vehicle.

“The victim, aged in his 50s, received stab wounds to his arm and torso, and slash injuries to his face and neck. His injuries are not believed to be life threatening or changing.

“It is understood that the suspect fled the scene on foot. A woman, aged 19, who was a passenger in the suspect’s vehicle, was arrested on suspicion of obstructing police and has been bailed as enquiries continue.”

Anyone with information which may assist officers can pass it on via our SYP online live chat, our online portal or by calling 101. Please quote incident number 552 of 5 August when you get in touch.

Alternatively, if you want to remain anonymous, you can pass on details through independent charity Crime Stoppers through their UK call centre on 0800 555 111.

