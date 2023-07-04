Twe teenagers, aged 16 and 18, have been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after shots were fired at a house in Rotherham.

At 11.29pm on Sunday, South Yorkshire Police received multiple reports that shots had been fired towards a property on Rosedale Close, Aston.

When officers arrived, the occupant of the property had left and was later traced, unharmed, at a different address. Damage was found to windows of the property on Rosedale Close, and a neighbour’s window had also been damaged. No injuries have been reported.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A blue Skoda Octavia, which officers believe may have been used in the incident, was found abandoned a short time later in the Darnall area of Sheffield.

Shots were fired at a house on Rosedale Close, Aston, on Sunday night. Two teenagers, aged 16 and 18, have been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder

The two teens arrested over the incident are being held on suspicion of possession of a firearm with intent, and attempted murder.

Chief Superintendent Laura Koscikiewicz said: “This incident is understandably very concerning for the local area and we are grateful to every single person who reported this to us. Their fast action allowed us to act swiftly to recover both a car believed to have been involved and quickly arrest two people.

“We will continue to have a uniformed presence in the community to provide reassurance and information will be handed out to those in the local area. Anyone with information or concerns please do approach these officers, they are there to help.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“This type of behaviour is completely unwelcome in Rotherham and will not be tolerated – significant time and resource will be taken to understand not only who is involved and take appropriate action, but also any wider issues that can be tackled.

“Residents of Rotherham deserve to live without the fear of guns in their neighbourhoods, so I would please encourage anyone who has any information, about this incident or other potential criminality, to contact the police or Crimestoppers.”

Anyone with information should call 101 quoting incident number 1,071 of July 2.

Those with CCTV or video doorbell footage should email it to [email protected] quoting the same incident number in the email subject line.