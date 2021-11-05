The headteacher at Aston Hall Junior and Infant School sent a message to parents this week detailing an incident of concern.

In his online message, Scott Holmes said: “We have been made aware today of a vehicle that has on at least one occasion pulled up next to school age children walking home from school in the local area with unclear intentions.

Aston Hall Junior and Infant School has issued a warning to parents after a driver in a car pulled up next to children. The school said the driver's intentions were 'unclear'

“Thankfully the parent of the child in question was nearby and when approaching the car it drove off quickly, however the person in the car had taken off their seatbelt and this is obviously concerning behaviour.

"Please be vigilant in explaining to your children safe behaviour when walking home, especially if they are on their own.

“We will be speaking to the children about this in school.”