Aston Hall Junior and Infant School near Sheffield sends warning over suspicious incident involving driver of car
A school near Sheffield has issued a warning to parents over a worrying incident involving the driver of a car.
The headteacher at Aston Hall Junior and Infant School sent a message to parents this week detailing an incident of concern.
In his online message, Scott Holmes said: “We have been made aware today of a vehicle that has on at least one occasion pulled up next to school age children walking home from school in the local area with unclear intentions.
“Thankfully the parent of the child in question was nearby and when approaching the car it drove off quickly, however the person in the car had taken off their seatbelt and this is obviously concerning behaviour.
"Please be vigilant in explaining to your children safe behaviour when walking home, especially if they are on their own.
“We will be speaking to the children about this in school.”
South Yorkshire Police has been contacted.