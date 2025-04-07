Aston: 17-year-old attacked by man with knife in busy night for emergency services
Yesterday (April 6) at 4.44pm, officers received reports of an assault on Rosegarth Avenue in Aston.
It is alleged that a man attacked a teenager, who suffered a cut to the head.
A South Yorkshire Police (SYP) spokesperson said: “It is reported that a 17-year-old boy was assaulted by a man with a knife.
“The boy suffered a cut to his head, that is not thought to be life-threatening or life-changing, and was taken to hospital.
“Enquiries into the incident are ongoing. “
A few hours later, at 10.15pm, Aston firefighters were called to the incident on nearby Arcubus Avenue.
The blaze - which involved conifers - was handled quickly and crews left the scene at 10.40pm.
It is believed to have been started deliberately.
A police spokesperson said: “On Sunday (6 April) at 10.30pm, South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue made us aware of a fire at a property on Arcubus Avenue, in Swallownest.
“It is believed the fire was started deliberately.
“An investigation has been launched and enquiries are ongoing.”
