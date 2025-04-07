Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Police are investigating after a man assaulted a 17-year-old boy with a knife.

Yesterday (April 6) at 4.44pm, officers received reports of an assault on Rosegarth Avenue in Aston.

It is alleged that a man attacked a teenager, who suffered a cut to the head.

A South Yorkshire Police (SYP) spokesperson said: “It is reported that a 17-year-old boy was assaulted by a man with a knife.

“The boy suffered a cut to his head, that is not thought to be life-threatening or life-changing, and was taken to hospital.

“Enquiries into the incident are ongoing. “

A few hours later, at 10.15pm, Aston firefighters were called to the incident on nearby Arcubus Avenue.

The blaze - which involved conifers - was handled quickly and crews left the scene at 10.40pm.

It is believed to have been started deliberately.

File picture shows South Yorkshire firefighters dealing with an incident. Picture: David Kessen, National World | National World

A police spokesperson said: “On Sunday (6 April) at 10.30pm, South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue made us aware of a fire at a property on Arcubus Avenue, in Swallownest.

“It is believed the fire was started deliberately.

“An investigation has been launched and enquiries are ongoing.”

