Assault, drug possession and stalking - these are the latest convictions from Sheffield Magistrates' Court

Anthony Armstrong, 46, Welby Place, Sheffield, trespassing, failing to surrender, breach of a conditional discharge for damage, community order with curfew, drug rehabilitation requirement, rehabilitation activity requirement, £115 compensation, £45 costs.Garry Lewis Atkinson, 20, of Doncaster Road, Rotherham, failing to comply with a community order for damage, community order with unpaid work requirement.Steven Hudson, 48, Spa Lane Croft, Sheffield, failure to provide a drug test, failure to provide a drug wipe, four points on licence, £32 fine, £25 costs, £32 victim surcharge.Paul Stewart, 38, Charter Row, Sheffield, drunk and disorderly behaviour, £50 fine, £45 costs, £32 victim surcharge.Jordan Lewis White, 24, Chesterfield Road, Sheffield, damage, restraining order, £50 fine, £50 compensation, £45 costs, £32 victim surcharge.Kane Ralph Williamson, 29, no fixed abode, breach of a restraining order, 84 days prison sentence, £115 victim surcharge.Kyle Caley, 31, Goosebutt Court, Rotherham, four counts of making off without payment of fuel, four month prison sentence suspended for 12 months, curfew, drug rehabilitation requirement, rehabilitation activity requirement, £100 compensation, £45 costs, £115 victim surcharge. Lee Davis, 38, Fisher Lane, Sheffield, theft, failure to surrender to custody, breach of a suspended sentence order for beating, 14 day prison sentence, £122 victim surcharge.Dean Russell Guest, 46, Ravenscroft Place, Stradbroke, failure to comply with a community order for damage of property and assault by beating, unpaid work requirement, £85 costs.Vanilla Cool Ice, 46, of no fixed abode, failure to comply with a community order, drug rehabilitation requirement.Abas Karim, 31, Prince of Wales Road, Sheffield, failure to comply with a community order, six additional hours of unpaid work requirement.Claire Louise Lindley, 33, Tickhill Road, Maltby, theft, conditional discharge, £20.94 compensation, £40 costs, £20 victim surcharge.Gareth Glen Seddon, 27, Wingfield Road, Wingfield, a racially aggravated offence of causing fear of violence, 56 days in prison suspended for 18 months, curfew, rehabilitation activity requirement, restraining order, £45 costs, £115 victim surcharge.Darren Walton, 44, Skelwith Road, Sheffield, failure to comply with a community requirement for possession of a lock knife, 28 days prison sentence.Gavin Cooper, 29, Hazlebarrow Close, Sheffield, failing to stop at the scene of an accident and failure to report an accident, six points on licence, £180 fine, £85 costs, £30 victim surcharge.Zdeno Tomko, 24, Acres Hill Road, driving without insurance and without the appropriate licence, six points on licence, £660 fine, £80 costs, £66 victim surcharge.Andrew Gibson, 42, Lower Dolcliffe Road, Mexborough, failing to ensure the health and safety of employees, 26 weeks in prison suspended for 18 months, rehabilitation activity requirement, unpaid work requirement, £17,000 compensation.Luke Callum Hackett, 23, Overend Drive, failure to comply with the requirements of a community order, £60 fine.Robert Leonard Smithson, 20, Rotherham Road, Sheffield, failing to comply with the requirements of a community order, unpaid work requirement.Shaun Gary Williams, 44, St John's Road, Sheffield, breach of a restraining order, alcohol treatment requirement, rehabilitation activity requirement, £50 fine, £90 victim surcharge.Samantha Gerrard, 30, St Philips Close, Maltby, theft, two counts of breach of a criminal behaviour order, community order, drug rehabilitation requirement, rehabilitation activity requirement.Anthony Andrew Ellison, 31, Keats Road, Sheffield, stalking, community order, rehabilitation activity requirement, unpaid work requirement, restraining order, £85 costs, £90 victim surcharge. Robert Smith, 28, High Gate, Sheffield, two counts of assault and one of damage to property, 22 weeks prison sentence suspended for 18 months, £400 compensation.Andrew Bills, Linnet Way, Sheffield, harassment, conditional discharge, £85 costs, £20 victim surcharge. Dean Haythorne, 52, Moonshine Lane, Sheffield, assault, conditional discharge, £85 costs, £20 victim surcharge.Daniel Anderson, 30, Gervase Avenue, Sheffield, possession of cannabis and cocaine, community order with unpaid work requirement, £85 costs, £85 victim surcharge.Joshua Gene Dannatt, 23, Thundercliffe Road, Rotherham, possession of a controlled class C drug, £75 fine, £85 costs, £30 victim surcharge.Marcus Nathaniel Golding, 30, Coupe Road, Sheffield, driving while under the influence of a controlled drug, 12 months driving disqualification, £100 fine, £85 costs, £30 victim surcharge.Neil Michael Whittaker, 44, St Lawrence Road, Tinsley, using threatening or abusive words or behaviour or disorderly behaviour, conditional discharge, £85 costs, £20 victim surcharge.Radu Anghel, 18, Badsley Moor Lane, Rotherham, drink driving, no insurance, 12 months driving disqualification, £210 fine, £85 costs, £32 victim surcharge. Ashleigh Beale, 27, High Greave, Sheffield, driving without insurance, six points on licence, £120 fine, £85 costs, £32 victim surcharge.Alex Coleman-Hanson, 28, Pond Close, Stannington, breach of a restraining order, £120 fine, £85 costs, £30 victim surcharge.Neil Lewis Gomersall, 43, Brunswick Road, Rotherham, two counts of possession of a class B drug, £120 fine, £85 costs, £32 victim surcharge.Peter Jordan, 65, Doncaster Road, East Dene, assault, £150 fine, , £85 costs, £32 victim surcharge.John Patton, 45, Rowms Lane, Rotherham, possession of a class A drug and possession of a class B drug, community order, drug rehabilitation requirement, £85 costs, £90 victim surcharge.Billie Scaife, 49, Beaumont Road North, Sheffield, theft, conditional discharge, £150 compensation, £85 costsKerry Louise Scaife, 30, Motehall Road, Sheffield, theft, conditional discharge, £150 compensation, £85 costs.Kiron Sharma, 61, Martin Street, Sheffield, drink driving, 22 month driving disqualification, £250 fine, £85 costs, £32 victim surcharge.Josh Williamson, 21, Bawtry Road, Brinsworth, assault, conditional discharge, £100 compensation, £85 costs, £20 victim surcharge.