Askew Court Stocksbridge: Burglary suspect arrested in police raid this morning on Sheffield street
A man was arrested as police swooped at a property in Sheffield this morning.
Officers attended Askew Court in Stocksbridge today, Friday, August 30, in what South Yorkshire Police said was ‘part of a pre-planned policing operation’.
A spokesperson for the force added: “Officers executed a warrant at 8.15am today at Askew Court, Stocksbridge, and arrested a 30-year-old man on suspicion of aggravated burglary.
“He remains in custody at this time.”