Askew Court Stocksbridge: Burglary suspect arrested in police raid this morning on Sheffield street

Robert Cumber
By Robert Cumber

News editor and reporter

Published 30th Aug 2024, 11:57 BST
A man was arrested as police swooped at a property in Sheffield this morning.

Officers attended Askew Court in Stocksbridge today, Friday, August 30, in what South Yorkshire Police said was ‘part of a pre-planned policing operation’.

Askew Court, in Stocksbridge, Sheffield, where police arrested a man this morning, Friday, August 30, on suspicion of aggravated burglary, File photo.Askew Court, in Stocksbridge, Sheffield, where police arrested a man this morning, Friday, August 30, on suspicion of aggravated burglary, File photo.
Askew Court, in Stocksbridge, Sheffield, where police arrested a man this morning, Friday, August 30, on suspicion of aggravated burglary, File photo. | Google/National World

A spokesperson for the force added: “Officers executed a warrant at 8.15am today at Askew Court, Stocksbridge, and arrested a 30-year-old man on suspicion of aggravated burglary.

“He remains in custody at this time.”

