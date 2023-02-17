News you can trust since 1887
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV

Ashley Neil Sharp: South Yorkshire prison officer denies 'right-wing terrorism' offences at Sheffield court

A South Yorkshire prison officer has appeared at court in Sheffield, where he denied terrorism charges.

By Robert Cumber
3 minutes ago
Updated 17th Feb 2023, 5:14pm

Ashley Neil Sharp pleaded not guilty to a charge of disseminating a terrorist document and another of possession of a document containing information of a kind likely to be useful to a person committing or preparing an act of terrorism. The second charge relates to a document called The White Resistance Manual.

Sharp, aged 42, of Cudworth, Barnsley, entered his pleas at Sheffield Crown Court today, Friday, February 17. Wearing a blue three-piece suit, a white shirt and a black tie, he told the Recorder of Sheffield, Judge Jeremy Richardson KC: “I believe I am innocent.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

He was given conditional bail and will appear at the same court again for his trial on May 2. A previous hearing heard how the dissemination charge relates to an allegation he posted a link to a file entitled Mr BondMusic to an extreme right-wing channel named The White Stag Athletics Club.

Most Popular
Sheffield Crown Court, where 42-year-old prison officer Ashley Neil Sharp, of Cudworth, Barnsley, appeared. He is charged with disseminating a terrorist document and with possession of a document containing information of a kind likely to be useful to a person committing or preparing an act of terrorism. He denies both charges.

Sharp was arrested by Counter Terrorism Policing North East, with assistance from South Yorkshire Police, in May 2022, following an investigation into online activity related to suspected extreme right-wing terrorism.