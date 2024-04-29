Arundel Gate: Man treated for head injuries as police called in after Sheffield assault
A man has been treated for head injuries after an alleged assault, with emergency services were called to Sheffield city centre.
Yorkshire Ambulance Service and South Yorkshire Police were sent to Arundel Gate on Friday afternoon, and it believed the injuries may be the result of an attack on the man the previous night.
Police said in a statement: “We were called on Friday (April 26) at 2.47pm to Arundel Gate in Sheffield to reports of a man with head injuries.
“Yorkshire Ambulance Service attended and a 39-year-old man was treated for head injuries which are not believed to be life threatening or life altering.
“It is believed the man’s injuries relate to a reported assault from the previous day (Thursday April 25).”
Police say they are now carrying out enquiries to establish the circumstances of the reported assault. Anyone with information can contact police online or via 101.
Quote incident number 465 of 26 April when you get in touch.