Arundel Gate: Assault in Sheffield city centre sees police cordon and patient taken to hospital

The victim of an assault in Sheffield city centre was taken to hospital

Kirsty Hamilton
By Kirsty Hamilton
Published 27th Oct 2023, 07:18 BST
Video footage sent to The Star showed an emergency response on Arundel Gate in Sheffield city centre.

Video footage captured an emergency response to an assault on Arundel Gate, Sheffield.
Video footage captured an emergency response to an assault on Arundel Gate, Sheffield.

The video, which was taken shortly after 10.30pm on Wednesday, October 25, shows flashing blue lights from an ambulance, a police car, and an officer manning a cordon. 

Yorkshire Ambulance Service said a casualty was taken to hospital by ambulance following reports of an assault in the Arundel Gate area of the city. The condition of the person is not known.

South Yorkshire Police was contacted for more information, but could not provide details on the incident.

