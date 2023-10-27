The victim of an assault in Sheffield city centre was taken to hospital

Video footage sent to The Star showed an emergency response on Arundel Gate in Sheffield city centre.

The video, which was taken shortly after 10.30pm on Wednesday, October 25, shows flashing blue lights from an ambulance, a police car, and an officer manning a cordon.

Yorkshire Ambulance Service said a casualty was taken to hospital by ambulance following reports of an assault in the Arundel Gate area of the city. The condition of the person is not known.