2 . Endcliffe Park flasher suspect

Police investigating an indecent exposure in the Endcliffe area of Sheffield have released an e-fit image of a man they would like to identify. On Friday 21 June at 12.58pm, it is reported that a man indecently exposed himself to a woman while walking into Endcliffe Park from Rustlings Road. The suspect is described as a white man, of medium build, 5ft 9in tall, with brown hair and around 30-to-40 years old. He is believed to have been wearing a white shirt and trousers. Since the incident was reported to police, officers have carried out a number of enquiries including area searches and are now appealing anyone with information or anyone who knows the man in the image to come forward. Police say they are aware that they have issued appeals following other reports of indecent exposures in the Endcliffe Park area in recent months. Their enquiries are ongoing but officers do not believe these incidents to be linked. Quote incident number 496 of 21 June | South Yorkshire Police Photo: South Yorkshire Police