They are the artists’ impressions that police hope could help solve crimes in Sheffield.
We have put together a gallery of the E-fits that South Yorkshire Police has issued since April, and which still remain on their list of appeals online.
All the pictures have been issued by South Yorkshire Police as part of their enquiries, which range from burglaries to indecent exposure. They are people officers want to identity, so not necessarily suspects. We have included the pictures, and details of the offences to which each of the pictures are linked.
If you recognise any of the people in the pictures you can contact South Yorkshire Police online by logging onto www.southyorks.police.uk/contact-us/report-something/
In each case, we have included the police incident number or crime number in the picture caption, and this should be quoted in any message to police.
Alternatively, if you prefer not to give your personal details, you can stay anonymous and pass on what you know by contacting the independent charity Crimestoppers. Call their UK Contact Centre on freephone 0800 555 111 or complete an online form on the Crimestoppers website.
Members of the public should not approach anyone who they believe to be displayed in the images featured here, but call police instead.
1. E-fits
Do you recognise the the poeple in these efit pictures issued by police | South Yorkshire Police Photo: South Yorkshire Police
Police investigating an indecent exposure in the Endcliffe area of Sheffield have released an e-fit image of a man they would like to identify.
On Friday 21 June at 12.58pm, it is reported that a man indecently exposed himself to a woman while walking into Endcliffe Park from Rustlings Road.
The suspect is described as a white man, of medium build, 5ft 9in tall, with brown hair and around 30-to-40 years old. He is believed to have been wearing a white shirt and trousers.
Since the incident was reported to police, officers have carried out a number of enquiries including area searches and are now appealing anyone with information or anyone who knows the man in the image to come forward.
Police say they are aware that they have issued appeals following other reports of indecent exposures in the Endcliffe Park area in recent months. Their enquiries are ongoing but officers do not believe these incidents to be linked.
Quote incident number 496 of 21 June | South Yorkshire Police Photo: South Yorkshire Police
Police investigating a reported burglary in the High Green area of Sheffield have released e-fit images of two men they would like to identify.
Between 10.30am and 11am on Sunday 14 July, a man reported that he had his wallet stolen during a distraction burglary at an address in Foster Way.
An investigation was subsequently launched and after various enquiries, officers have now created e-fits of two men they would like to speak to in connection with this incident.
One man, pictured, is described as white, in his 50s, of a stocky build, with brown hair thinning on the top. He is said to have spoken with a local accent and was wearing dark clothing.
He also reportedly spoke with a local accent and was wearing light clothing.
Please quote investigation number 14/127812/24. | South Yorkshire Police Photo: South Yorkshire Police
Police investigating a reported burglary in the High Green area of Sheffield have released e-fit images of two men they would like to identify.
Between 10.30am and 11am on Sunday 14 July, a man reported that he had his wallet stolen during a distraction burglary at an address in Foster Way.
An investigation was subsequently launched and after various enquiries, officers have now created e-fits of two men they would like to speak to in connection with this incident.
One man is described as white, around 5ft 8ins tall, in his late teens to early 20s and of a normal build, with light-coloured long hair almost to his neck.
He also reportedly spoke with a local accent and was wearing light clothing.
Please quote investigation number 14/127812/24 when you get in touch. | South Yorkshire Police Photo: South Yorkshire Police