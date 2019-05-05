Arsonists torch rubbish in Doncaster 

Firefighters were called out to two different areas of Doncaster last night to tackle rubbish fires started by arsonists.

Crews from Edlington station were sent to a rubbish blaze that had been started outside Tesco Extra in Woodfield Way, Woodfield Plantation at 8.30pm.

Then at 10.30pm, crews from the same station were sent out to tackle another rubbish fire in Bolton Hill Road, Conisbrough.

A spokesman for South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue said both fires are believed to have been started deliberately.