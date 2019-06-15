Arsonists torch rubbish at derelict social club in South Yorkshire
Firefighters were called out to a derelict social club in South Yorkshire last night.
By Sarah Marshall
Saturday, 15 June, 2019, 07:59
Crews from Rotherham station were called out to the Titanic social club in Willow Garth, Rawmarsh at around 8.30pm.
A spokesman from South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue said rubbish had been set on fire inside the derelict building.
The blaze is believed to have been started deliberately, they added.