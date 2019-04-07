Arsonists torch cars across South Yorkshire 

Firefighters were sent out to extinguish car blazes started by arsonists at a number of locations across South Yorkshire last night.

The first car blaze was in Eastwood, Rotherham at around 7.50pm.

Firefighters were sent out to a number of blazes across South Yorkshire last night

Arsonists struck again in Denaby Main at 10pm.

Another car was set alight in Dalton at 12.25am this morning.

Firefighters were then sent out to a car fire in Junction Road in Stainforth at 12.30am.

Crews from the Elm Lane fire station have just returned from a car blaze in Grange Way, Thorpe Hesley that they were called to at approximately 6.30am.