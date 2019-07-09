Arsonists strike twice overnight in Sheffield
Arsonists lit two fires overnight in Sheffield.
By Lee Peace
Tuesday, 09 July, 2019, 08:51
They set fire to a pile of litter in Long Lane, Worrall, at 8.45pm last night.
Firefighters spent 30 minutes putting the flames out.
Arsonists struck again by setting fire to an industrial wheelie bin in Trippet Lane, city centre, at 9.20pm.
A crew from Sheffield Central Fire Station put the blaze out.