Arsonists strike several times across Sheffield in one night 

Have your say

Arsonists struck several times across Sheffield last night.

A patch of grassland went up in flames in Boundary Road, Wybourn, at 7.45pm last night.

Holgate Road.

READ MORE: Armed police swoop to arrest suspected drug dealer carrying weapon on Sheffield street

A crew from Sheffield Central Fire Station put the blaze out.

Yobs set fire to some household waste outside a property in Holgate Road, Parson Cross, at 8pm.

READ MORE: Man’s hand ‘cut off’ in terrifying Rotherham carjacking

Sheffield Central firefighters used hose reels to put the fire out.

A pile of litter was set alight in Grimesthorpe Road, Pitsmoor, just before 9pm.

READ MORE: These are all the Sheffield businesses that have closed down in the last year

A crew from Sheffield Central was again dispatched to extinguish the fire.