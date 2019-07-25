Arsonists strike five times overnight across Sheffield
Arsonists struck five times overnight across Sheffield.
Their wave of destruction began just off the Jordanthorpe Parkway when they set fire to a pile of litter inside a derelict building at 8.50pm last night.
Lowedges firefighters extinguished the blaze.
A pile of compost went up in flames in Manor Lane, Wybourn, at just after midnight.
A crew from Rivelin Fire Station extinguished the blaze.
A pile of litter was set on file off Clough Lane, Ringinglow, at 12.15am.
Firefighters from Rivelin Fire Station extinguished the blaze.
Yobs set fire to a wheelie bin in Paper Mill Road, Shiregreen, at 5am.
Elm Lane firefighters put the fire out.
Firefighters were then called over to Concord Park, Shiregreen, at 5.35am as three wheelie bins were on fire.
They spent 30 minutes tackling the blaze.