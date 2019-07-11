Arsonists strike five times overnight across Sheffield
Arsonists torched four vehicles and a large bin across Sheffield overnight.
Their trail of destruction began in Leighton Road, Gleadless, when a moped was set alight at 7.30pm last night. Firefighters spent about 20 minutes at the scene.
An industrial bin was set on fire in Leverton Gardens, Sharrow, 45 minutes later. A crew from Rivelin Fire Station dealt with the blaze.
A vehicle went up in flames in Handsworth Grange Road, Handsworth, at just after midnight.
Parkway Station firefghters extinguished the fire.
A VW Golf was set alight in Shirehall Road, Shiregreen, at 2.30am this morning. A crew from Elm Lane Fire Station dealt with the incident.
A short distance away an Audi A3 was torched in Pear Tree Road, Shiregreen, about 30 minutes later. Firefighters from Rivelin Station put the blaze out.