Arsonists started a blaze in a children’s play area on a Sheffield estate.

Firefighters from Rivelin station were called to Eastwood, Middlewood, at around 9pm on Saturday.

Eastwood, Middlewood. Picture: Google

A fire service spokesman said they were alerted by police after youths had been setting items on fire within the playground.

Anyon with any information should call police on 101.