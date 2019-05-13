Have your say

Arsonists area being hunted by the police over the latest spate of blazes in South Yorkshire.

In the early hours of this morning a garage used to store building materials was set alight in King’s Crescent, Edlington, Doncaster.

Firefighters have dealt with a number of arson attacks across South Yorkshire since Friday night

Crews were alerted to the blaze at 4.20am.

Yesterday morning, just before 3.55am, a Land Rover was torched in Bradbury Back Lane, Wombwell, Barnsley.

And on Saturday afternoon a Peugeot was fired in Rokeby Road, Parson Cross, Sheffield and a van was set alight in Cuckoo Lane, Hatfield, Doncaster.

Two vans were torched in Sheffield Road, Conisbrough, Doncaster, on Friday night.

Anyone with information should call South Yorkshire Police on 101.