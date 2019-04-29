Have your say

A car was torched in an early morning arson attack in Sheffield today.

The car was found engulfed in flames in Hampton Road, Shirecliffe, at around 4.15am.

Firefighters were deployed to a spate of arson attacks across South Yorkshire over the weekend

Firefighters called out to the blaze said the rear window had been smashed.

Another crew dealt with a van torched in Rotherham Road, Parkgate, at 5am today.

Last night, piles of rubbish were set alight on Canklow Road, Canklow, Rotherham; Ramikar Lane, Stainforth, Doncaster and Angel Street, Bolton-upon-Dearne, Barnsley.

Yesterday afternoon, a Skoda Fabia was fired on Filey Avenue, Royston, Barnsley and earlier in the day motorbikes were torched on Wickfield Road, Frecheville, Sheffield and Highfield View, Catcliffe, Rotherham.

Sheffield firefighters also dealt with a Seat Leon torched in Pear Tree Road, Shiregreen, yesterday.

On Saturday, a Skoda Octavia was set on fire on Holgate Road, Parson Cross, Sheffield and firefighters dealt with an arson attack at a disused nursing home on Lodge Road, Carcroft, Doncaster.

A pile of rubbish was also set on fire and the flames spread to a nearby garage.

On Friday, a bin was set on fire on Staveley Street, Edlington, Doncaster and the flames spread to a nearby property.

In another attack at around midnight on Friday, four cars and two sheds went up in flames in an arson attack on Midland Road, Royston, Barnsley.