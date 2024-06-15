Some acknowledged their wrongdoing through guilty pleas, while others were convicted by juries at the conclusion of trials held at the same court.
The length of the sentences passed down by Sheffield judges varies dramatically, ranging from four weeks to life imprisonment.
2. Geoffrey Hurt: Sheffield man bit girl, 13, in intimate areas before sending her sexual messages
A Sheffield man who bit a 13-year-old girl in intimate areas, before going on to send her messages in which he effectively ‘asked her to have sex with him’ was jailed on June 6, 2024. Geoffrey Hurt claimed he had entered into a ‘play fight’ with the girl, and denied ever sending her messages; but jurors rejected his account when they found him guilty of three sex offences at the conclusion of a Sheffield Crown Court trial. Sending him to prison, Judge David Dixon told 38-year-old Hurt: “A man who is interested in biting young girls in a sexual way, as the jury found you had, is clearly a worry.” He continued: “After being involved in sexual biting, you then sent messages that were beyond flirtatious, they were simply inappropriate." “You asked her if she would ever go with an older man…while you said you didn’t mean you, you clearly did. You had a sexual interest in her, that’s what this has all been about.” “Those messages, those inappropriate sexual remarks, you were in effect asking her to have sex with you. While that’s not what was explicitly said, that’s clearly the implication you were putting forward.” Jurors convicted Hurt of two counts of an offender aged 18 or over engaging in non penetrative sexual activity with girl aged 13 to 15, and one count of engaging in sexual communication with a child. Sending Hurt to begin a 18-month prison sentence, Judge Dixon told him: “You have an unhealthy interest in young girls.” Hurt was also made the subject of a 10-year sexual harm prevention order, a condition of which prohibits contact with girls under the age of 18. He was also told he must register as a sex offender. | SYP
3. Aaron Casey: 'Manipulative' Sheffield man shared nude picture during persistent stalking campaign
A ‘dangerous’ Sheffield man subjected a woman to a persistent stalking campaign, during which he repeatedly made unwanted visits to her home, attempted to stab her, called her hundreds of times and shared a nude picture of her on Snapchat. Sheffield Crown Court heard how during the course of the month-long ordeal, defendant, Aaron Casey, aged 30, also threatened to burn the woman’s house down, damaged her property and attempted to manipulate her using threats of self-harm. In a statement read to the court, the woman targeted by Casey revealed how he had left her feeling so terrified that she had often been unable to sleep, and instead stayed up through the night monitoring her home CCTV in fear he may unexpectedly turn up at her home. She continued: “If he wasn’t on remand I think there would be a genuine risk to life, and I would have to keep looking over my shoulder.” Casey was subsequently charged with, and pleaded guilty to, offences of stalking involving fear of violence and disclosing private sexual photographs with intent to cause distress at an earlier hearing. Recorder Mark Giuliani jailed Casey for 32 months, and also made him the subject of an extended licence period of 32 months - bringing his total sentence to 64 months - after judging him to meet the statutory criteria for a dangerous offender. “You are considered to be at a high risk of causing serious harm to male members of the public, to future partners, to children,” Recorder Giuliani told Casey, adding: “It’s necessary to impose an extended sentence to protect members of the public in the future. Recorder Giuliani also granted a restraining order, prohibiting Casey from contacting the complainant for a period of 15 years. | SYP
4. Kirk Proverbs: Robbers stamped on victim in Sheffield attack, causing head injuries
Brothers Kirk and Marshall Proverbs continuously stamped on their victim in Manor Park Centre, Sheffield, on March 25, 2022, heard Sheffield Crown Court. Between kicking their victim, the pair searched the victim’s pockets stealing £100 in the process. During the attack, in a bid to further intimidate and embarrass the victim, Kirk Proverbs, 22 (pictured) forced him to repeat his name. Police said this act was vital in enabling officers from South Yorkshire Police’s Sheffield Neighbourhood Team to identify the brothers. Using the name the victim was made to repeat, officers worked quickly to identify Kirk and Marshall as the perpetrators. The pair were then positively identified by the victim. Kirk Proverbs was jailed for four years on Monday (June 3) at Sheffield Crown Court. Proverbs, of Raeburn Way, near Herdings Park, was sentenced for his role in the assault and robbery, as well as unrelated charges for the handling of stolen goods and the attempted theft of a motor vehicle. He was also given a five-year restraining order. Marshall Proverbs was sentenced on the same day at the same court. The 20-year-old, of Revill Lane, Woodhouse, was handed a 12-month prison sentence, suspended for 18 months. He also must carry out 150 hours of unpaid work and was given a restraining order. | SYP