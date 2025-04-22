Charlton Drive police incident: Arrest after police incident at High Green, Sheffield

David Kessen
By David Kessen

Senior reporter

Published 22nd Apr 2025, 14:03 BST
A man allegedly tried to flee from police as officers pursued him in a car in High Green, Sheffield.

He is then accused of ditching the car and trying to run from officers near Charlton Drive.

Police say a vehicle failed to stop for officers, resulting in a pursuit, with the vehicle then allegedly abandoned. It is also alleged that there was then a chase on foot.

A man has now been charged with failing to stop for police, driving without due care or attention, driving without insurance or a licence and possession of a bladed article, in connection with the incident on the morning of Wednesday, April 16.

