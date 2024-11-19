Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Two people, including a 16-year-old boy, have been arrested after police had to call in the army for a “suspicious item” discovered during a cannabis farm raid in Sheffield.

The subsequent operation saw houses within a 100m radius evacuated. A scene remains in place while officers conduct their work today.

A spokesperson for South Yorkshire Police said: “Yesterday (Monday, November 18) officers supported partners on a property visit on Pitsmoor Road, in Sheffield. Upon entry, officers located what is believed to be evidence of a cannabis cultivation.

Police on Wood Fold, near Pitsmoor Road, this morning. Photo: David Kessen | National World

“When officers conducted a further search of the property, a suspicious item was located. The Army’s Explosive Ordinate Device (EOD) team attended and a cordon and evacuation was put in place of 100m as a precaution. A small number of houses were evacuated as part of this.

“The item was later deemed not to be suspicious and the evacuation was stood down.”

Police have arrested a 16-year-old boy on suspicion of modern slavery offences and a 37-year-old man on suspicioun of being concerned in the production of cannabis and false imprisonment.

Police outside a property just off Pitsmoor Road, Sheffield, this morning. Photo: David Kessen, National World | National World

Both the man and the boy have been bailed pending further enquiries.

One resident told The Star today that police had asked him evacuate his house because ‘a suspicious package had been found’.

He said he had initially refused to leave, but was then told the Home Office and Ministry of Defence were involved and had said they would not do anything until the area was evacuated.

He said at that point he went to his daughter's, later moving to an evacuation centre at the Vestry Hall on Burngreave Road. He said he was allowed home around 11pm