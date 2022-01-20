Firearms officers revealed that they were sent to Gleadless Valley in the city yesterday in connection with an alleged assault.

Today police investigating violent incidents in Gleadless, put out an appeal for help tracing Callom Taylor, aged 19.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Armed police searched Gleadless Valley yesterday, it has emerged. Police today issued an appeal to help find a wanted man.

South Yorkshire Police said yesterday evening on social media: “Firearms Team Five have been out and about in Gleadless Valley area of Sheffield today, looking for a male wanted.... Knocked on a few doors but unfortunately we didn't find him. We won't be deterred.”

It is not known whether the search is connected.