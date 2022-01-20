Armed Sheffield police search Gleadless Valley estate at the centre of Callom Taylor ‘wanted’ manhunt
Armed police searched the Sheffield estate at the centre a ‘wanted’ manhunt yesterday, it has emerged.
Firearms officers revealed that they were sent to Gleadless Valley in the city yesterday in connection with an alleged assault.
Today police investigating violent incidents in Gleadless, put out an appeal for help tracing Callom Taylor, aged 19.
South Yorkshire Police said yesterday evening on social media: “Firearms Team Five have been out and about in Gleadless Valley area of Sheffield today, looking for a male wanted.... Knocked on a few doors but unfortunately we didn't find him. We won't be deterred.”
It is not known whether the search is connected.
Anyone who sees Mr Taylor has been asked to call 999 and not to approach him. Anyone who has any other information which could help with the investigation is asked to call 101 quoting incident number 983 of 19 January, or report online at southyorks.police.uk/contact-us/report-something/