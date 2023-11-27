Post office raid Barnsley: Armed robbers escape with £25,000 after holding up Cudworth Post Office
Armed robbers escaped with £25,000
A police hunt in under way in South Yorkshire after an armed raid at a post office.
On Friday, November 24 at 9.15am, police were called to the Post Office on Barnsley Road, Cudworth, following reports that masked offenders had gained entry to the premises.
It is alleged offenders brandishing weapons physically assaulted two staff members in the shop, before fleeing with over £25,000 in cash.
The staff members suffered minor injuries and are being supported by officers.
South Yorkshire Police said detectives have been working around the clock to find those responsible.
It is believed the offenders fled the scene in a blue Ford Fiesta.
Detectives are keen to hear from anyone who witnessed the incident, or may have been in the area at the time and have dashcam footage of the getaway vehicle.
Call 101, quoting incident number 192 of November 24, 2023.
Footage can be emailed to [email protected] with the incident number in the subject line.