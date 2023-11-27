Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A police hunt in under way in South Yorkshire after an armed raid at a post office.

On Friday, November 24 at 9.15am, police were called to the Post Office on Barnsley Road, Cudworth, following reports that masked offenders had gained entry to the premises.

Police are hunting armed robbers who raided a post office (Pic credit: Christopher Furlong / Getty Images)

It is alleged offenders brandishing weapons physically assaulted two staff members in the shop, before fleeing with over £25,000 in cash.

The staff members suffered minor injuries and are being supported by officers.

South Yorkshire Police said detectives have been working around the clock to find those responsible.

It is believed the offenders fled the scene in a blue Ford Fiesta.

Detectives are keen to hear from anyone who witnessed the incident, or may have been in the area at the time and have dashcam footage of the getaway vehicle.

Call 101, quoting incident number 192 of November 24, 2023.