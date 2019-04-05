Armed police officers with guns surrounded a car on a busy Doncaster road this afternoon in what is believed to have been a pre-planned operation.

Officers trained their guns on a silver Volkswagen Passat at the junction of Bawtry Road and Sheep Bridge Lane, close to Rossington, at around 12.30pm today.

Armed police officers surrounded a car in Doncaster earlier this afternoon

A passer-by said police cars were parked up on the road beforehand and there were other police vehicles on stand-by on a neighbouring road.

Another motorist said he saw police officers talking to two men from the car, with at least one of them in handcuffs.

Armed police officers in Doncaster earlier today

Details have not yet been released by South Yorkshire Police.

More to follow.