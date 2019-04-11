Armed police swoop to arrest suspected drug dealer carrying weapon on Sheffield street 

Armed police swooped to arrest a suspected drug dealer who was carrying a weapon on a Sheffield street.
Specialist officers were called out to Abbeydale Road to apprehend a man on Sunday, April 7, at 7:11pm.
A police spokesman said a 19-year-old man was arrested for possession of an offensive weapon, money laundering, possession with intent to supply and possession of a Class B drug.
He has been released under investigation.