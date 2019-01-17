Armed police swarm estate after man injured in ‘drive-by shooting’ at Doncaster pub

Armed police have flooded a Doncaster estate this evening amid reports a man has been shot in a drive-by shooting at a pub.
An eyewitness said emergency servics, including a helicopter, swarmed the Woodfield Plantation estate following reports shots were fired at The Maple Tree pub, Woodfield Way at around 9pm.
READ MORE: Last chance to have your say on how much you pay for South Yorkshire Police
The witness said: “There’s a lot of talk that somebody has shot into the pub and there are loads of police.”
Another eyewitness said a car drove past the pub and fired shots through the window and shot a man sat inside the pub.
She said the victim was a 21-year-old man and he has been taken to hospital.
South Yorkshire Police said its officers were dealing with a ‘serious incident’ at the pub.
We have asked for more information and are awaiting a response.
More to follow.