Armed police stop driver in Whiston, Rotherham, found to be in possession of gun and class A drugs
On Sunday, September 21, at 1pm, armed officers patrolling Whiston spotted a blue Volkswagen Gold and requested them to stop, reportedly due to the ‘manner of their driving’.
The driver, a 29-year-old man, compliantly stopped and is said to have been willing to speak to the officers.
However, a search of the vehicle quickly led to officers uncovering a firearm hidden beneath the passenger seat.
Further searchers resulted in more than 30 small bags, believed to contain Class A drugs, stored in a door panel, with cash and pellets.
The driver was arrested on suspicion of possession of a firearm and possession of drugs with intent to supply.
Chief Inspector Jon Greaves said: “This is great proactive work by eagle eyed officers and has led to a firearm with the potential to cause great harm within our communities being seized, as well as removing drugs from the streets.
“Gun crime has no place in South Yorkshire, and those who possess weapons to cause fear and harm will be prosecuted.”
The man arrested has since been released on police bail while our inquiry continues