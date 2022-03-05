Armed police seen and road blocked off in early morning incident

Reports have been received of a Doncaster road being blocked off this morning and armed police on patrol.

By Stephanie Bateman
Saturday, 5th March 2022, 9:03 am

The incident is in the Wheatley Hills area and the road which has been closed is Sandall Rise.

At this moment we are unable to confirm what the incident involves as we await South Yorkshire Police to get back to us with more details.

We will bring you an update as soon as we get it.

Sandall Rise

If you have a story to tell us then email [email protected]