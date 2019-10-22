Armed police respond to incident at Doncaster petrol station
Armed police were called to a petrol station after reports that a man was in possession of a shotgun.
The incident happened at around 3.00pm on Thursday at the Sainsbury’s petrol station on Thorne Road in the Edenthorpe area of Doncaster.
In a video posted on social media but since removed, a man is seen walking away from his car with his arms in the air while armed police stand by.
South Yorkshire police say they were responding to reports “of a man with a shotgun.”
They added: “Officers attended the scene and conducted a search of a vehicle and its passengers, but no shotgun was located. No one was arrested and enquiries are ongoing.”