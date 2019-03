A man has been arrested on suspicion of drugs offences after armed police swooped on a car in Sheffield city centre.

The incident happened at around 1.30pm on Wednesday when two police cars stopped a black Audi A3 on St Mary’s Road at St Mary’s Gate Roundabout.

Armed police stop a car in on St Mary's Road, Sheffield. Picture: Tom Leighton

READ MORE: Armed police swoop on car on busy Sheffield city centre

South Yorkshire Police said a quantity of cash was also seized.

An eyewitness said one of the police cars appeared to have damaged in the incident.