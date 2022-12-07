An armed man who was spotted lurking outside a property with a machete and was caught by police in a garden has been jailed.

Clifford Bailey, aged 30, was spotted on camera outside a property with a machete and after police were alerted they found the defendant in a garden with the weapon and cannabis, according to a Doncaster Crown Court hearing.

Aaron Dinnes, prosecuting, told the hearing on December 5: “Police were called to the address on Victoria Road, Balby, Doncaster, following reports of someone with a machete on June 3, 2022.”

The landlord, who was away at the time, had access to camera footage and saw the defendant approaching his building, according to Mr Dinnes.

He added Bailey was found with a weapon in a back garden and officers also found a small amount of cannabis.

After being released on bail, the defendant went on to burgle a home on King Edward Road, at Balby, between October 2 and 3, from where he stole a wallet, a laptop and a mobile phone which were later recovered.

Mr Dinnes said the occupant had become aware of a chill in her home and found the front door open and realised a laptop, a wallet, and a mobile phone were missing.

Bailey, who has 11 previous convictions including possessing a bladed article and robbery, pleaded guilty to possessing a bladed article, possessing a class B drug, failing to surrender to bail, and burglary.

Rebecca Tanner, defending, told the judge: “What I hope, Your Honour, will take from the pre-sentence report is that there is genuine regret on the part of Mr Bailey, not just for what he will be dealt with today, but how he has been living his life.”

Ms Tanner added that Bailey, of Alexander Road, Balby, Doncaster, has been offered support for his drug misuse but he accepts he has not had the where-with-all or the presence of mind to address his underlying problems.

She also said Bailey knows he needs stable accommodation and he needs to remove himself from negative influences to stop using illicit substances.